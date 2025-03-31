Brewers get routed by Kansas City in home opener | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee’s ugly start to the season continued Monday in the home opener with an 11-1 loss to Kansas City to drop to 0-4 on the year.

Getting the start on his birthday, Elvin Rodriguez was greeted rudely by the Royals. They scored three runs in the first inning, including a two-run single from Hunter Renfroe. Maikel Garcia would add another run in the second with a solo home run. Rodriguez settled in after that, eventually going four innings and allowing six hits along with those four runs.

Salvador Perez led off the seventh with a home run — the 17th the Brewers have given up in the first four games of the year — as Kansas City scored six more runs in that frame.

All of the offensive firepower wasn’t needed because Milwaukee’s offense was inept for a third time in four games. Only a Jackson Chourio RBI double in the seventh kept the Brewers from being shutout in front of a sold out crowd.

Kris Bubic got the win for the Royals, going six innings, allowing no runs on three hits and striking out eight.

The Brewers have now been outscored 47-15 through the first four games of the season.

Milwaukee will look for its first win of the season on Tuesday as the two teams matchup again at American Family Field. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.