Badgers: guard Daniel Freitag entering transfer portal
Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin’s top recruit in its 2024 recruiting class is in the transfer portal.

It was reported Monday that former four-star guard Daniel Freitag was headed elsewhere after one season with the Badgers.

Freitag was a huge recruiting win for Wisconsin, beating out the likes of Baylor, Virginia, Notre Dame and others. But the Minnesota native never got settled with the Badgers. While he saw time in 14 games, he never played meaningful minutes for coach Greg Gard, and just one of his 11 shots.

Freitag joins guard Camren Hunter as Wisconsin players entering the transfer portal so far. Between transfers and players exhausting their eligibility, there are eight scholarship players from this year’s team that won’t be back for next season.