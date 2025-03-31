Aaron Civale latest Brewers starter to end up on injured list | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee’s starting pitching has taken another hit.

Manager Pat Murphy told reporters Monday morning that Aaron Civale is headed to the 15-day injured list after suffering a strained left hamstring in his start on Sunday against New York.

The Brewers are placing Aaron Civale on the IL with a strained hamstring. Another blow to the starting pitching. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) March 31, 2025

Civale made it just three innings against the Yankees in what was a 12-3 loss for the club. The righty got roughed up, giving up five runs, including three home runs, before exiting.

The loss of Civale comes with the starting rotation already quite beaten up. Potential starters out right now include Jose Quintana, Aaron Ashby, Tobia Myers, DL Hall, Brandon Woodruff and Robert Gasser.

Milwaukee recalled right hander Grant Anderson to take Civale’s spot on the roster.