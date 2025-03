The Swing: Badgers beat Montana, getting ready for BYU, WSJ’s Jim Polzin joins | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Badgers took care of Montana on Thursday. Zach and Jesse look back at the game and what went right. Then Jim Polzin joins from Denver to discuss the Montana game, preview BYU, Greg Gard’s March legacy and more. The guys close with some listener questions.