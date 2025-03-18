Packers add veteran WR and returner Mecole Hardman. | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Green Bay Packers were reportedly interested in several veteran receivers this offseason and the team has finally signed one. But it’s not any of the big names that were floated earlier this month. Instead, it’s former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver and return man Mecole Hardman.

Source: Free agent WR/return specialist Mecole Hardman is signing with the #Packers on a one-year deal. Hardman takes his speed from Kansas City to Matt LaFleur’s offense. pic.twitter.com/KKsbMVKg2G — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 18, 2025

The 27-year-old Hardman was one of the fastest receivers when he entered the league in 2019, running a 4.33 40-yard dash before being drafted in the second round by the Chiefs. He had solid production in his first four seasons, catching 151 passes for 2,088 yards and 16 touchdowns. Kansas City also used him in the run game (125 yards, two TDs) but he excelled as a returner, too, earning Pro Bowl honors as a rookie. He also won a pair of Super Bowls.

Hardman signed with the New York Jets prior to the 2023 season and his time there didn’t last long. He caught just one pass and lost his starting job. It led to him requesting a trade and ending back in Kansas City. He resumed his role there, catching 14 passes over the final six games. Hardman caught the game-winning touchdown for the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII and signed a one-year deal to stay with the team. But his impact was limited to the return game — he caught just 12 passes in 12 games — and a knee injury ended his season in early December.

Hardman joins a wide receiver room that is a little uncertain with the injury to Christian Watson, some concerns with Romeo Doubs’ concussions and a tough second year for Dontayvion Wicks. Depending on what the Packers do in the draft, Hardman’s impact could be felt more in the return game where Keisean Nixon has said he doesn’t want to serve as a return man anymore.