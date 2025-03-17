The Swing: NCAA Tournament is here for Wisconsin, reaction to Big Ten Tournament, listener questions | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The NCAA Tournament has arrived. Zach and Jesse react to the Badgers not getting put in Milwaukee, the challenge of playing Thursday in Denver, a little about what they are facing in Montana and their potential path to a deep run in the tournament. They also get into what was largely a successful four days at the Big Ten Tournament. They close with some listener questions.