John Tonje scores 26 as the Badgers hammer UCLA to advance at the Big Ten Tournament | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

INDIANAPOLIS — Fifth-seeded Wisconsin hit 19 3-pointers on Friday on its way to an 86-70 win over fourth-seeded UCLA to advance to the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

Player of the Game: John Tonje

The Badgers standout had been a bit of a shooting slump prior to the second half on Thursday against Northwestern. But he hit his final two 3-pointers to help Wisconsin to a 7-point win. He carried that momentum into Friday’s showdown with UCLA, drilling his first nine shots on his way to a game-high 26 points. It included going 6-for-6 from deep and moved him into third place for single-season scoring at Wisconsin.

The good: The 3-point shooting

Over the previous six games, the Badgers shot just 26.8% from beyond the arc. That was a pretty significant fall off after shooting roughly 35% for much of the year. But Wisconsin came out firing against UCLA, tying the Big Ten Tournament record with 19 3-pointers and did it on just 32 attempts.

The not so good: Free throw shooting

In a game where Wisconsin led by as many as 27, the team’s free throw shooting was irrelevant in the outcome. But the 7-for-13 effort from the line was the Badgers worst this season for a team that came into the game having the highest free throw percentage in NCAA history.

Stat of the Game: 86

UCLA relied on its defense much of the year, finishing as the third-best unit in the Big Ten efficiency-wise. In fact, the Bruins only allowed teams to score 80 or more points four times. It just so happened the Badgers made up half those times. They went for 83 in a loss in January before dropping 86 on Friday.

It was actually Wisconsin’s defense that shined, holding UCLA to just 32.4% shooting, easily the Bruins worst performance of the year. It was a marked improvement from the first game when they shot 50.9% against the Badgers.

In Case You Missed It

— The officiating turned into a bit of a clown show in the second half. There were nine fouls called in the first 1:46 after halftime — five on UCLA and four on Wisconsin. That included a deadball technical foul on Nolan Winter for trying to protect himself after grabbing a rebound. In total, 40 fouls were called between the two teams.

— With Winter and Steven Crowl battling foul trouble, the Badgers used Carter Gilmore at center more and that led to more minutes for Xavier Amos. He took advantage, scoring eight points (2-for-5 3P), dishing out a couple of pretty assists and blocking three shots.

— Kamari McGee continues to be nearly automatic when he shoots a corner 3. He drilled all three of his looks on Friday, leaving him shooting 50% from beyond the arc this season. That would set a school record for a single season, breaking the mark of Tracy Webster, who hit 49% back in 1992.

— Some of Wisconsin’s players are viewing this tournament as a bit of a revenge tour. The Badgers wanted another shot at UCLA after losing in the regular season. They got it and proceeded to get a measure of revenge. They have another opportunity on Saturday against a Michigan State team that beat them two weeks ago, while several other teams they lost to — Maryland, Illinois and Michigan — are still possible opponents if they advance to the championship game.

What’s next?

Wisconsin will get a second chance at Big Ten champion Michigan State as the two matchup in the conference semifinals on Saturday. The Spartans topped the Badgers 71-62 on March 2 in East Lansing.