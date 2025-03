The Camp: Spring practice preview, updated 2025 roster, Tayshon Bardo commits | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin will open spring practice on Thursday. Zach and Jesse discuss the biggest questions facing Luke Fickell and the Badgers as they get going. The guys also jump into the roster changes unveiled earlier this week and touch on the commitment of 2026 WR commit Tayshon Bardo.