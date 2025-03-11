Wisconsin picks up second commitment in 2026 recruiting class | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has landed its second commitment for the 2026 recruiting class.

Three-star wide receiver Tayshon Bardo (Mishawaka, Ind.) announced his commitment to the Badgers on Tuesday afternoon.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Bardo chose the Badgers over offers from Indiana, Michigan State, Vanderbilt and others.

He is ranked as the No. 6 player in the state of Indiana and the No. 103 wide receiver in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Bardo joins offensive lineman Benjamin Novak as the two players that currently make up Wisconsin’s 2026 class.