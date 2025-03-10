Packers reportedly agree to a pair of deals on opening day of NFL free agency | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Green Bay Packers nailed their first two signings in free agency in 2024 with running back Josh Jacobs and safety Xavier McKinney. While the additions on Day 1 of free agency this year aren’t as flashy, the team will be hoping they work out like those two did last year.

The first to be reported was former San Francisco 49ers guard Aaron Banks. It’s reportedly a 4-year, $78 million contract, though only his signing bonus is guaranteed. A second-round pick in 2021, the 27-year-old Banks has started 43 games over the last three seasons. He did miss games down the stretch in 2024 with a concussion and later a knee injury. Standing 6-foot-5, 325 pounds, Banks allowed just one sack last season and gives the Packers the flexibility of moving Elgton Jenkins or Sean Rhyan to center with last year’s center, Josh Myers, not returning.

https://x.com/NFL/status/1899183464118936012

Green Bay then added to its secondary by agreeing to a deal with Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs. The 25-year-old got a 4-year, $48 million deal with $16 million guaranteed. The 6-foot-1 Hobbs started 38 games and played in 53 over the last four years, while missing 17 due to injury. A fifth-round pick back in 2021, Hobbs racked up three interceptions, 19 passes defended, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He figures to be a flexible weapon for defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, with the ability to play in the slot or on the outside.

https://twitter.com/TomPelissero/status/1899199124064661771

The Packers did see one of their free agents — defensive tackle TJ Slaton — leave in free agency. He agreed to a two-year deal with Cincinnati. With Myers leaving and Eric Stokes unlikely to return, the only player left from the 2021 draft class is linebacker Isaiah McDuffie. He signed a 2-year extension earlier this month.