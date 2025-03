The Swing: March has arrived, Overreaction, er No?, Listener questions | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

It’s finally March! Zach and Jesse discuss the Badgers loss at Michigan State and win at Minnesota. They also get into whether the recent shooting lull is a concern, the impact of Jack Janicki, Max Klesmit’s injury, how to approach the Big Ten Tournament and more.