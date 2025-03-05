The Camp: QB coach Kenny Guiton joins the show, winter workouts update, Luke Fickell article | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Camp is back. Zach and Jesse discuss the latest from winter workouts, including big leaps by several players. Then, QB coach Kenny Guiton joins the show to discuss his move from WRs, what he’s seen from the new trio of quarterbacks, how they fit Jeff Grimes’ offense, his philosophy in developing QBs and a little on the WRs he used to coach. The guys finish up the show talking about Jesse’s 1-on-1 with Luke Fickell.