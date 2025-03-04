Packers reportedly signing kicker Brandon McManus to 3-year deal | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

A huge midseason addition will be sticking around Green Bay for another three years.

Kicker Brandon McManus reportedly agreed to a 3-year, $15.3 million deal that includes a signing bonus of $5 million.

ESPN was the first to report the new contract.

McManus signed with the Packers last October and promptly made his presence felt, hitting a game-winning kick against Houston. He followed that up with another game-winner the next week in Jacksonville. For the year, McManus went 20-for-21, including 3-for-3 on kicks of 50 or more yards.

The 33-year-old stabalized the kicking game after a rough 2023 from Anders Carlson and a tough start to the 2024 season by Brayden Narveso.