Packers reportedly re-sign LB Isaiah McDuffie

Green Bay has retained one of its own free agents.

ESPN reported Monday the team had agreed to a deal with linebacker Isaiah McDuffie. It’s a two-year deal for $8 million that could be worth as much as $9.5 million.

Sources: #Packers are re-signing LB Isaiah McDuffie on a two-year, $8-million deal with upside to $9.5M. McDuffie has 183 tackles over the last two seasons. pic.twitter.com/wxUnkAhuMQ — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 3, 2025

A sixth-round pick back in 2021, McDuffie has taken on a bigger role the last two seasons. After starting eight games in 2023, the Boston College product started all 17 this past season. It led to him finishing second on the team in tackles (97), while also coming up with three tackles for loss, a forced fumble and three pass deflections.

The NFL’s free agency period opens up with the negotiating window next Monday.