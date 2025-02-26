The Swing: Wisconsin bounces back vs Washington, Overreaction, er No?, Michigan State up next | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin rebounded from a tough loss against Oregon with a blowout of Washington. Zach and Jesse discuss the collapse vs the Ducks and whether there is any long-term concern there. Then they get into John Blackwell’s big day against the Huskies and a strong bench performance. The guys also get into some Overreaction, er No?, and look ahead to Michigan State this Sunday.