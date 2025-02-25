Blackwell leads No. 11 Wisconsin to 88-62 rout of Washington | In In Badgers | By By Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — John Blackwell had 24 points and 10 rebounds as 11th-ranked Wisconsin bounced back from a disappointing defeat with an 88-62 victory over Washington on Tuesday night.

John Tonje added 13 points for the Badgers (22-6, 12-5 Big Ten), who lost 77-73 to Oregon in overtime at home Saturday after leading by 15 with under eight minutes left.

Steven Crowl and Xavier Amos had 12 points apiece for Wisconsin.

Great Osobor scored 11 for Washington (13-15, 4-13), which has lost three straight.

The Badgers opened a 25-15 lead midway through the first half and stretched it to 43-28 at the break, hitting 10 of their final 13 shots.

Wisconsin then made 10 of its first 16 shots to open the second half, going in front 64-42 on Amos’ layup. Blackwell hit two free throws to extend it to 78-48 with just under seven minutes remaining.

Blackwell had 19 first-half points on 8-of-11 shooting, including 3 for 4 beyond the arc.