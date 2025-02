The Swing: Max Klesmit joins the show, Overreaction, er No?, Milwaukee (?) | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has won five straight. Guard Max Klesmit joins the show to discuss what is working so well, the crazy stretch John Tonje is on, why this team is different than the past two, Big Ten title chances, potentially playing in Milwaukee for the NCAAs and more.