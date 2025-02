The Camp: Wisconsin QB Billy Edwards Jr joins the show, Badgers have a new GM | In In Uncategorized | By By Zach Heilprin

The newest Wisconsin quarterback — Billy Edwards Jr — joins the show to talk about his decision to come to the Badgers, how he fits in Jeff Grimes’ offense, how he’s established himself as a leader, some guys that are standing out in winter workouts and more. Zach and Jesse also discuss the addition of Marcus Sedberry as the program’s general manager.