Wisconsin moves up to No. 11 in latest AP Top 25 | Badgers | By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin is the highest-rated Big Ten team in the latest Associated Press Top 25.

The Badgers jumped five spots to No. 11 in the poll released Monday. It matches the highest they’ve been ranked this season and it comes in the wake of a four-game winning streak that included an impressive 10-point win at Purdue on Saturday. It left the team 20-5 overall and in fourth place in the conference at 10-4, two games back of first-place Michigan.

Coach Greg Gard’s club is one of five Big Ten teams in the poll. Michigan vaulted up eight spots No. 12, while the Boilermakers dropped from No. 7 to No. 13. Michigan State came in at No. 14, while Maryland moved up five spots to No. 20. Illinois, Wisconsin’s opponent on Tuesday night, was among the teams receiving votes.

Auburn remained at the top of the poll, garnering all but one of the 60 first-place votes. That lone vote went to Florida, which moved up one spot to No. 2. Duke came in at No. 3, Alabama at No. 4 and Houston and No. 5.

