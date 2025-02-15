Social media reacts to Wisconsin’s huge win at Purdue | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

No. 16 Wisconsin went on the road and dropped 94 points on No. 7 Purdue to earn its second win in the last three trips to Mackey Arena.

John Tonje was masterful in scoring 32 points, while Max Klesmit had 17 points and six assists. The victory pushed the Badgers to the 20-win mark for a seventh time under Greg Gard and left them sitting in fourth place in the Big Ten, a 1/2 game back of the Boilermakers and just 1 1/2 games behind conference leader Michigan.

With the game on CBS, the entire country got a taste of what Wisconsin can do this year. Here is some of the reaction from social media:

Greg Gard should be firmly in the mix for the National Coach of the Year. Has done an incredible job this season. https://t.co/XJepiaX1cp — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 15, 2025

"I love Wisconsin basketball, baby!" John Tonje caught up with Bill Raftery after their big win at Purdue. @BadgerMBB pic.twitter.com/bRwScUXcOG — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 15, 2025

Special performance to Win in Mackey – What a Win @BadgerMBB ! Great Programs with Great Players battling! Speaking from “Experience”🤷🏼‍♂️ Guards will make contact when they are taught to chase over screens with physicality. @KamariMcGee is a Winner. Keep Competing 🙏🏼❤️ — Brad Davison (@braddavi34) February 15, 2025

Statement win for Wisconsin. The Badgers go into Mackey and beat Purdue 94-84. Wisconsin is the first Big Ten team to win 20 games. Greg Gard is inevitable! — Casual Big Ten (@casualbigten) February 15, 2025

MASSIVE road win for the Badgers. This team is fun. #OnWisconsin — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) February 15, 2025

Just an incredibly impressive win by Wisconsin. These Badgers aren't just different. They're GOOD. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) February 15, 2025

I really think this is the best Wisconsin team since 2015. The Badgers create nightmares for your defense with their spacing. They've got big wings who can create and by spreading you out, it generates a variety of possibilities for them to score. Greg Gard has evolved. — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) February 15, 2025

It's been well documented all season long that Wisconsin has never scored the basketball like it has this year. The Badgers put up 94 today in a win at Mackey Arena. 32 for John Tonje. https://t.co/mUCgMkFR7n — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 15, 2025

Wisconsin has its 5th Q1 road win! This one is the best yet, at Purdue in Mackey Arena, one of the toughest places to get a win. Badgers move to 20-5, yet still feel underrated. Solid 3 seed with room, after this W. Not saying he’d win, but Greg Gard should be in COTY convos pic.twitter.com/lX4POKAzUH — T3 Bracketology™️🏀 (@T3Bracketology) February 15, 2025

That Wisconsin win at Purdue was one of the most impressive performances all season. Badgers spread you out and are so hard to guard. Best Wisconsin team since 2015? — CJ Moore (@CJMooreHoops) February 15, 2025

Badgers with 58 second half points at Mackey #holyshit #iliketheseguys — Bart T🏀rvik (@totally_t_bomb) February 15, 2025