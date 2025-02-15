Social media reacts to Wisconsin’s huge win at Purdue

February 15, 2025
In Badgers
By Zach Heilprin

No. 16 Wisconsin went on the road and dropped 94 points on No. 7 Purdue to earn its second win in the last three trips to Mackey Arena.

John Tonje was masterful in scoring 32 points, while Max Klesmit had 17 points and six assists. The victory pushed the Badgers to the 20-win mark for a seventh time under Greg Gard and left them sitting in fourth place in the Big Ten, a 1/2 game back of the Boilermakers and just 1 1/2 games behind conference leader Michigan.

With the game on CBS, the entire country got a taste of what Wisconsin can do this year. Here is some of the reaction from social media: