The Swing: Wisconsin coach Greg Gard joins the show, Selection Sunday 34 days away, Purdue up next | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The guys welcome Wisconsin coach Greg Gard to the show to discuss a ton of topics, including whether John Tonje has been the best transfer UW has ever brought in, his feelings on potentially playing in Milwaukee for the NCAA Tournament, the challenge of retaining players like Nolan Winter and John Blackwell and much more.