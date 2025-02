The Camp: Nyzier Fourqurean is back, Max Stienecker is headed to USC | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean is (likely) back for another year. Why the court issued an injunction and what it means for the Badgers. Meanwhile, GM Max Stienecker is headed to USC’s recruiting department. What kind of impact does it have on Wisconsin.