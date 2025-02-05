Khris Middleton’s time with the Bucks is over following trade to Washington

Khris Middleton’s 12-year career in Milwaukee is over.

The Bucks reportedly traded the veteran Wednesday to Washington, ending his time with club after 762 games and one NBA Championship. Middleton, AJ Johnson and a pick swap were heading to the Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Patrick Baldwin Jr and a second-round pick.

ESPN’s Shams Charania broke the news.

https://x.com/ShamsCharania/status/1887157913732485366

Lower body injuries have hampered Middleton the last few years. He was limited to 33 games in the 2022-23 season, 55 last season and had played in just 23 this season. The 33-year-old was averaging 12.6 points per game, his lowest since his first year with the club in 2013.

But Middleton will always be remembered for his role in helping bring the Bucks their first NBA title in 50 years in 2021. The three-time All-Star was electric that postseason, averaging better than 40 minutes per game and scoring 23.6 points per game. That included averaging 29 points, 12 rebounds and 7.5 assists in Games 5 and 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals following Giannis Antetokounmpo going down with a knee injury. He also dropped 40 points in a Game 4 win of the NBA Finals against Phoenix.

Kuzma arrives in town averaging 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists. All three numbers are down from near career-highs last season with the Wizards. In addition to the 29-year-old, the Bucks got Patrick Baldwin Jr., who played his high school ball in the Milwaukee area and his lone college season with the Milwaukee Panthers.