Josh Jacobs says Packers WRs have potential but 'we need a guy that's proven to be a No. 1' | Zach Heilprin

Josh Jacobs wants the Green Bay Packers to upgrade their wide receivers this offseason.

Making his way through radio row at the Super Bowl in New Orleans, the running back made it clear that more is needed from that spot for the Packers to reach their ultimate goal.

“I love the guys that we have in the receiving room,” Jacobs said in an appearance on PFT Live. “They all have the potential to be [a No.] 1. But we need a guy that’s proven to be [a No.] 1.”

Jayden Reed led the Packers with 55 catches for 857 yards and six touchdowns, while tight end Tucker Kraft was second with 50 catches. Romeo Doubs had 46 catches despite missing four games, while Dontayvion Wicks had 39. Christian Watson added 29 grabs in 15 games, though he will miss much of the 2025 season with a torn ACL. The Packers also led the league in drops.

Several of the Packers wide receivers seemingly reacted to Jacobs’ comments on social media Wednesday.

Jacobs played with Davante Adams in Las Vegas and some have floated the idea of Adams returning to Green Bay after getting traded from the Raiders to the New York Jets in the middle of the 2024 season.