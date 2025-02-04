No. 21 Wisconsin jumps all over Indiana early on way to 76-64 win | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin outscored Indiana 29-5 in the first nine minutes of the game and never really looked back on its way to a 76-64 win Tuesday night at the Kohl Center.

The 21st-ranked Badgers hit seven of their 12 3-pointers in that stretch, including a pair from Nolan Winter and Max Klesmit. The Hoosiers would never get closer than 11 points the rest of the game, as they lost at the Kohl Center for a 21st-straight time.

John Tonje led Wisconsin in scoring with 15 points and added five rebounds. Klesmit had 13 points, six assists and three steals, while Winter had 12 points and five rebounds. Carter Gilmore picked up where he left off against Northwestern, hitting all three of his 3-point shots on his way to scoring 10 points.

The Badgers have now hit a double-digit number of 3-pointers in 13 games this season — the most in school history.

Wisconsin improved to 18-5 and 8-4 in Big Ten play, leaving the club in fourth place in the conference.

The Badgers will be back on the road this Saturday to face Iowa.