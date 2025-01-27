Wisconsin up to No. 17 in this week’s AP Top 25 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Despite splitting a pair of games last week, the Wisconsin basketball team still jumped a spot in the Associated Press poll released Monday.

Following a loss at UCLA and a blowout win over Nebraska, the Badgers moved from No. 18 to No. 17. It’s the third-straight week they have risen in the poll, as they’ve won eight of their last night games. It’s the highest they’ve been in the poll since Dec. 2.

Coach Greg Gard’s club was one of five from the Big Ten to be listed. Michigan State, which is still unbeaten in conference play, was sitting at No. 7. Purdue was at No. 10, while Oregon dropped one spot to No. 16. After Wisconsin, Illinois came in at No. 18.

Michigan dropped out of the poll, but received the most votes of any team not in the top-25. Maryland, the Badgers opponent on Wednesday, has won three straight and received the second-most votes.

The top-5 of the poll remained the same as last week, with Auburn at No. 1, Duke at No. 2, Iowa State at No. 3, Alabama at No. 4 and Florida at No. 5.