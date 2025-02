The Swing: Wisconsin hammers Nebraska, listener questions | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin bounced back from its loss at UCLA by hammering Nebraska. Zach an Jesse discuss the Badgers’ offense and how dynamic and efficient it has been. They also get into an improved defensive effort, and the combo of John Tonje and John Blackwell. They close with a bunch of listener questions on Wisconsin’s place in the Big Ten, Daniel Freitag’s status and more.