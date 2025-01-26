No. 18 Wisconsin gets 27 from John Tonje in blowout of Nebraska | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

A game of runs in the first half turned into a one-sided blowout in the second as No. 18 Wisconsin topped Nebraska 83-55 on Sunday at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers jumped out to a 19-2 lead a little more than four minutes into the game. Nebraska answered with a 19-5 run of its own before Wisconsin countered with a 16-2 run. The Huskers then closed by scoring the final five points to trail 40-28 at the break. The second half was a much different story with the Badgers going on a 16-2 blitz to build a 25-point lead and never looked back.

John Tonje topped 20 points for a second-straight game and a sixth time this year with a game-high 27 points. More than half of that came from beyond the arc where he went 5-for-11. John Blackwell was also good from deep, going 4-for-7 on his way to 14 points and five rebounds. Kamari McGee stayed hot from the outside, going 3-for-5 and scoring 11 points. He’s now shooting 55.9% on 3-pointers this year after coming into the season as a career 25.6% from deep.

As a team, the Badgers hit 17 3-pointers (45.9%), tied for the third-most in school history. It gave them 32 3-pointers over the last two games and they’ve now hit a double-digit number of 3s 11 times this year — just one short of the most for an entire season since at least 1994-95.

Former Wisconsin guard Connor Essegian returned to Madison and scored eight points on just 3-for-10 shooting.

The Badgers improved to 16-4 on the year and 6-3 in Big Ten play. They will travel to Maryland on Wednesday.