The Camp: Wisconsin’s offense with Jeff Grimes, transfer portal news, Junior Day visitors | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Badgers introduced their new coaches this week. Zach and Jesse discuss the offense that OC Jeff Grimes wants to install, Kenny Guiton’s move from WRs coach to QB coach, the hire of Jordan Reid as WRs coach and the promotion of Jack Cooper to coach the safeties. They also get into some of the latest transfer portal moves, which players in the 2026 are coming for Junior Day and a question about Luke Fickell best and worst case scenarios for 2025.