Wisconsin comes up short at UCLA, 7-game winning streak snapped | Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin seven-game winning streak is over following an 85-83 loss at UCLA on Tuesday night.

The 18th-ranked Badgers had a chance to tie the game in the final 15 seconds, but John Blackwell’s shot in the paint got blocked and the Bruins pounced on the ball. They were able to close things out from there, handing Wisconsin its first loss since Dec. 10.

Blackwell had 23 points, four assists and four rebounds, while John Tonje bounced back from his scoreless effort on Saturday against USC by scoring a game-high 24 points. Steven Crowl was the only other Wisconsin player in double digits with 11.

The Badgers were hot from beyond the arc, going 15-for-30 on the night, including Tonje going 6-of-7. But they struggled with turnovers (13) and rim protection, allowing center Aday Mara to go for 22 points after he came in averaging 4.3 points per game. Guard Sebastian Mack had 19 for UCLA.

Wisconsin dropped to 15-4 on the year and 5-3 in Big Ten play. The team will be back in Madison to face Nebraska on Sunday.