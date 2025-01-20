Wisconsin rises to No. 18 in latest AP Top 25 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin’s seven-game winning streak has it moving up in the latest Associated Press Top 25.

Fresh off wins over Ohio State and USC, the Badgers jumped six spots to No. 18 in the poll released Monday. It’s the highest they’ve been since coming in at No. 11 in the Dec. 2 poll. They lost three straight games after that, but haven’t lost since. That includes five straight Big Ten wins to sit in 4th place in the conference.

Wisconsin is one of six teams from the Big Ten in the poll. It’s led by the lone unbeaten team left in conference play — Michigan State – at No. 8. Purdue comes in at No. 11, while Oregon is 15th. Illinois checks in one spot ahead of Wisconsin at No. 17, while Michigan is sitting at No. 21. All three of the teams the Badgers have lost to this year — the Wolverines, Illini and Marquette — are currently in the poll.

Auburn remained the No. 1 team in the country, with Duke jumping Iowa State at No. 2. After the Cyclones, Alabama and Florida round out the top 5.

The Badgers will look to match a season-best eight-game winning streak on Tuesday when they face UCLA.