(24) Badgers win 7th-straight with 84-69 win at USC | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin continued its winning ways Saturday by going on the road and getting an 84-69 victory at USC.

The 24th-ranked Badgers led by 15 at the half, but like against Ohio State on Tuesday night, the lead got trimmed down after the break. The Trojans got to within three with 10:44 left. But then Max Klesmit came alive, scoring 10 points in a 25-13 run to help Wisconsin win its seventh-straight game.

John Blackwell was a huge story on a night where leading scorer John Tonje (0-for-5) did not score for the first time this year. Blackwell picked up the slack going for 28 points on 10-for-16 shooting. He added four rebounds.

Klesmit finished with 18 points, his most in a Big Ten game this season. Kamari McGee added 10 points, four assists and went 2-for-3 from beyond the arc. Nolan Winter chipped in 13 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Wisconsin’s defense was locked in during the first half, limting USC to a season-low 27 points. The Trojans were better in the second half but their 69 points were tied for their second-fewest in a conference game this year.

The Badgers improved to 15-3 on the year and are now 5-2 in the Big Ten after starting 0-2.

Wisconsin will stay in Los Angeles and face UCLA on Tuesday night.