Former Badgers RB Montee Ball voted into College Football Hall of Fame
One of the greatest running backs in Wisconsin history is heading to the College Football Hall of Fame.
The National Football Foundation and the Hall announced the class of 2025 on Wednesday and it features the Badgers’ Montee Ball.
Ball rushed for 5,140 yards during his time (2009-12) at Wisconsin, a period when the Badgers won three straight Big Ten titles. That included a remarkable 2011 season that saw him rack up 1,933 yards on the ground and 39 touchdowns overall, the latter number tying for the most scores in a single season in NCAA history. He went on to rush for 1,833 yards and 22 scores as a senior, finishing with a total of 83 touchdowns in his career, the second-most in college football history.
The Missouri product was the 2011 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, while winning the Doak Walker Award (best running back in the country) in 2012. He is also the only player to run for at least 100 yards in three Rose Bowls. In those games, he ran for 396 yards and three scores.
Ball, a second-round pick by Denver in 2013, becomes the 17th player or coach from Wisconsin to earn a spot in the Hall of Fame, a list that includes Barry Alvarez, Ron Dayne, Joe Thomas, Alan Ameche and Pat Richter.
The full list of inductees:
PLAYERS:
Montee Ball, RB (2009-12) – University of Wisconsin
Gregg Carr, LB (1981-84) – Auburn University
Blake Elliott, WR (2000-03) – Saint John’s University (MN)
Greg Eslinger, C (2002-05) – University of Minnesota
Terry Hanratty, QB (1966-68) – University of Notre Dame
Graham Harrell, QB (2005-08) – Texas Tech University
John Henderson, DT (1999-2001) – University of Tennessee
Michael Huff, DB (2002-05) – University of Texas
Jim Kleinsasser, TE (1995-98) – University of North Dakota
Alex Mack, OL (2005-08) – University of California
Terrence Metcalf, OL (1997, 1999-2001) – University of Mississippi
Haloti Ngata, DT (2002, 2004-05) – University of Oregon
Steve Slaton, RB (2005-07) – West Virginia University
Darrin Smith, LB (1989-92) – University of Miami
Michael Strahan, DL (1989-92) – Texas Southern University
Dennis Thurman, DB (1974-77) – University of Southern California
Michael Vick, QB (1999-2000) – Virginia Tech
Ryan Yarborough, WR (1990-93) – University of Wyoming
COACHES:
Larry Blakeney – 178-113-1 (61.1%): Troy University (1991-2014)
Larry Korver – 212-77-6 (72.9%): Northwestern College [IA] (1967-94)
Urban Meyer – 187-32-0 (85.4%): Bowling Green State University (2001-02): University of Utah (2003-04); University of Florida (2005-10); Ohio State University (2012-18)
Nick Saban – 292-71-1 (80.4%): University of Toledo (1990); Michigan State University (1995-99); LSU (2000-04); University of Alabama (2007-23)