Former Badgers RB Montee Ball voted into College Football Hall of Fame | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

One of the greatest running backs in Wisconsin history is heading to the College Football Hall of Fame.

The National Football Foundation and the Hall announced the class of 2025 on Wednesday and it features the Badgers’ Montee Ball.

https://twitter.com/BadgerFootball/status/1879621564528001431

Ball rushed for 5,140 yards during his time (2009-12) at Wisconsin, a period when the Badgers won three straight Big Ten titles. That included a remarkable 2011 season that saw him rack up 1,933 yards on the ground and 39 touchdowns overall, the latter number tying for the most scores in a single season in NCAA history. He went on to rush for 1,833 yards and 22 scores as a senior, finishing with a total of 83 touchdowns in his career, the second-most in college football history.

The Missouri product was the 2011 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, while winning the Doak Walker Award (best running back in the country) in 2012. He is also the only player to run for at least 100 yards in three Rose Bowls. In those games, he ran for 396 yards and three scores.

Ball, a second-round pick by Denver in 2013, becomes the 17th player or coach from Wisconsin to earn a spot in the Hall of Fame, a list that includes Barry Alvarez, Ron Dayne, Joe Thomas, Alan Ameche and Pat Richter.

The full list of inductees:

PLAYERS:

Montee Ball, RB (2009-12) – University of Wisconsin

Gregg Carr, LB (1981-84) – Auburn University

Blake Elliott, WR (2000-03) – Saint John’s University (MN)

Greg Eslinger, C (2002-05) – University of Minnesota

Terry Hanratty, QB (1966-68) – University of Notre Dame

Graham Harrell, QB (2005-08) – Texas Tech University

John Henderson, DT (1999-2001) – University of Tennessee

Michael Huff, DB (2002-05) – University of Texas

Jim Kleinsasser, TE (1995-98) – University of North Dakota

Alex Mack, OL (2005-08) – University of California

Terrence Metcalf, OL (1997, 1999-2001) – University of Mississippi

Haloti Ngata, DT (2002, 2004-05) – University of Oregon

Steve Slaton, RB (2005-07) – West Virginia University

Darrin Smith, LB (1989-92) – University of Miami

Michael Strahan, DL (1989-92) – Texas Southern University

Dennis Thurman, DB (1974-77) – University of Southern California

Michael Vick, QB (1999-2000) – Virginia Tech

Ryan Yarborough, WR (1990-93) – University of Wyoming

COACHES:

Larry Blakeney – 178-113-1 (61.1%): Troy University (1991-2014)

Larry Korver – 212-77-6 (72.9%): Northwestern College [IA] (1967-94)

Urban Meyer – 187-32-0 (85.4%): Bowling Green State University (2001-02): University of Utah (2003-04); University of Florida (2005-10); Ohio State University (2012-18)

Nick Saban – 292-71-1 (80.4%): University of Toledo (1990); Michigan State University (1995-99); LSU (2000-04); University of Alabama (2007-23)