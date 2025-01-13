Wisconsin returns to AP Top 25 after 5-straight wins | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin is back in the Associated Press Top 25.

The Badgers checked in at No. 24 in the most recent poll released Monday morning, their first time being ranked since the Dec. 9 poll. The return comes after Wisconsin won five straight, including three in Big Ten play. It has Greg Gard’s club sitting at 13-3 overall and 3-2 in the conference.

Wisconsin is one of six teams from the Big Ten in this week’s poll. Michigan State comes in the highest at No. 12, while Oregon is one spot back at No. 13. Purdue follows at No. 17, with Illinois and Michigan going back-to-back at 19th and 20th.

Auburn is the new No. 1 team, replacing Tennessee. The rest of the top five is made up of Iowa State, Duke, Alabama and Florida.

The Badgers will look for a fourth-straight Big Ten win as they face Ohio State on Tuesday night at the Kohl Center.