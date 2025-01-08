Wisconsin gets CB Ricardo Hallman back for another season | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin will be getting one of its top defensive players back for another season.

As reported by The Athletic’s Jesse Temple, cornerback Ricardo Hallman is returning for his senior year.

Wisconsin cornerback Ricardo Hallman will be back for a fifth season with the Badgers, he told The Athletic. Hallman, who could have pursued the NFL, has started 33 career games and been a key piece for the Badgers on the back end. Huge news for Wisconsin. — Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) January 8, 2025

Hallman will be entering his third-year as a full-time starter. In 2023, he led the Big Ten in interceptions with seven and earned third-team All-American honors from the Associated Press. He was not tested nearly as much in 2024, finishing with 16 tackles and four pass breakups.

The return of Hallman is significant for a secondary that loses standout safety Hunter Wohler and saw seven cornerbacks either transfer or finish out their eligibility. With him back, Wisconsin essentially returns three starters on the back end, safety Preston Zachman and safety/slot Austin Brown. They have also added a pair of cornerbacks from the transfer portal in D’Yoni Hill (Miami) and Geimere Latimer II (Jacksonville State), while also bringing in a couple safeties in Matt Jung (Bethel) and Matthew Traynor (Richmond).