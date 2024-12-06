Wisconsin back in the Sweet 16 following 4 set win over Georgia Tech | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Wisconsin volleyball team is back in the Sweet 16 for a 12th straight year.

The second-seeded Badgers knocked out No. 7 seed Georgia Tech in four sets on Friday night at the UW Field House. Coach Kelly Sheffield’s team actually lost the first set 27-25 before storming back in the final three (25-20, 25-23, 25-21) to advance.

Wisconsin was once again powered by Big Ten Player of the Year Sarah Franklin. She finished with a team-high 20 kills and hit at a .294 clip. Anna Smrek added 13 kills and nine blocks, while Carter Booth had 10 kills and eight blocks.

Charlie Fuerbringer led the Badgers with four aces, 49 assists and 21 digs. Lola Schumaker came up with 19 digs and Julia Orzol had 13.

With the win, the Badgers moved into the third round and will face either Texas A&M or Arizona State for a chance to advance to the Elite 8.