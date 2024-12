The Camp: Luke Fickell updates OC search, latest transfer portal moves, 2025 class superlatives | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

It was a busy Wednesday for the Badgers. Zach and Jesse talk about Luke Fickell’s updates on the OC search, what he’s looking for on offense and some potential changes on defense. Then they discuss the latest transfer portal news, including the loss of show favorite Trech Kekahuna. They close with some NSD superlatives for Wisconsin’s 2025 class.