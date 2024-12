The Swing: Badgers lose for the first time, Overreaction, er No?, Marquette awaits | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin lost for the first time on Tuesday night to Michigan. Zach and Jesse discuss the game and a big picture look at where the Badgers stand nine games into the season. Then they play a little Overreaction, er No?, take some listener questions and finish with a look ahead to the Marquette game.