Packers will be without Romeo Doubs and Jaire Alexander vs Detroit

Green Bay won’t be getting the services of Romeo Doubs or Jaire Alexander back for its showdown with Detroit on Thursday night.

The Packers released their final injury report Wednesday afternoon and Doubs and Alexander are both listed as out. Doubs misses his second straight game with a concussion, while Alexander will miss his fourth game in the last five with a knee injury. Both practiced on a limited basis all week but were obviously not cleared medically.

Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring) and cornerback Corey Ballentine (knee) will also miss the game with injuries.

The Lions are also pretty beat up, listing four guys as out. That includes starting tackle Taylor Decker and three defensive linemen — DJ Reader, Josh Paschal and Levi Onwuzurike.

Kick on Thursday night is slated for 7:15 p.m. at Ford Field.