Badgers suffer first loss of the season, 67-64 to Michigan | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin’s eight-game winning streak to start the season is over following a 67-64 loss to Michigan on Tuesday night at the Kohl Center.

The Wolverines, fresh off an upset of then-No. 22 Xavier, bludgeoned the 11th-ranked Badgers inside, scoring more than half their points in the paint. A lot of it came from Vladislav Goldin, who finished with a game-high 24 points on 9-for-16 shooting. He had a personal 6-0 run over the final 2:37 to drop the Badgers to 8-1 on the year.

Wisconsin did have chances to tie it in the final minute but neither of Max Klesmit’s 3-point attempts found the bottom of the net. The senior went just 3-for-14 from the field, including 1-for-9 from beyond the arc. A career 36.8% shooter from deep, Klesmit is shooting just 25% for the year.

The Badgers were carried offensively by John Tonje and John Blackwell. The duo combined for 34 points on 11-for-24 shooting, while the rest of the team went 11-for-40 from the field. That included a 6-for-27 performance on 3-pointers, the worst shooting effort for Wisconsin this season.

It was also a night to forget for senior big man Steven Crowl. He scored just two points and fouled out with 3:07 left in the game. His absence forced Nolan Winter to battle Goldin and fellow 7-footer Danny Wolf down the stretch, a circumstance that Michigan took advantage of. Winter did have eight points and five rebounds.

Wisconsin will now look to regroup as a visit to No. 5 Marquette looms on Saturday.