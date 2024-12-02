Wisconsin rises 4 spots in latest AP Top 25 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin is once again moving up in the national rankings.

The unbeaten Badgers jumped four spots to No. 11 in the latest AP Top 25 poll released Monday. It matches their highest ranking since Jan. 29, 2024 when they were at No. 6 in the country. It’s the third time in the last four years Wisconsin has started a season unranked only to be ranked inside the top-11 at some point in the year.

The Badgers had just one game last week, a 21-point win over winless Chicago State on Saturday. The competition picks up starting on Tuesday as Big Ten play opens with a visit from 6-1 Michigan. The Wolverines rolled through a ranked Xavier squad last week and their lone loss came by two points at Wake Forest.

Wisconsin was among four Big Ten teams to be ranked this week. Purdue is the highest at No. 9, while Oregon was just behind the Badgers at No. 12. Illinois was the other conference team ranked coming in at No. 19. Six other Big Ten teams, including Michigan, were among those receiving votes in the poll.

Again, it will be Wisconsin and Michigan on Tuesday night at the Kohl Center. Tip is set for 8 p.m.