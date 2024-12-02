Wisconsin loses in-state kicker to Notre Dame, adds CB recruit from North Carolina | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin lost one player in its 2025 recruiting class early Monday and then added one later in the day.

Punter/kicker Eric Schmidt announced his flip to Notre Dame just two days before players are free to sign agreements with schools. Schmidt, ranked as the top punter in the 2025 class and the No. 26 kicker, is from Milwaukee and played at Marquette High School. He was slated to be a walk-on initially but had been guaranteed a scholarship by Wisconsin.

Schmidt was the lone kicker in the Badgers class and may have competed for the starting job next fall after an uneven season for Nathanial Vakos. The junior was just 12-for-19 this season after going 15-for-19 with Wisconsin in his first season. While he hit all three of his field goals from 50 yards or better, he went just 6-for-13 from 30 to 49 yards.

Meanwhile, in the wake of cornerbacks Amare Snowden and Jonas Duclona heading to the transfer portal, the Badgers landed a commitment from defensive back recruit Cairo Skanes. He had been committed to Miami (Ohio) but had drawn recent interest from several Power 4 schools, including offers from Michigan State, NC State and Duke.

Skanes is listed on his X account at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds. From North Carolina, Skanes visited Madison for the game against No. 1 Oregon in mid-November. He is one of five defensive backs in the 2025 class.