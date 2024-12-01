Wisconsin Transfer Portal Tracker 2024-25

Wisconsin’s season came to an end Friday with an underwhelming effort in a loss to Minnesota. With no bowl practice or game to prepare for, the focus will shift quickly to building a better team in Year 3 for Luke Fickell and the Badgers. That will mean additions from the portal, while others will leave Madison looking for a fresh start. We will keep track of the comings and goings here over the next month or so.

** The transfer portal does not officially open until Dec. 9 and will stay open until Dec. 28. Players that take part in bowl or playoff games will have an additional five days after their final game to enter the portal even after Dec. 28. Those in the portal do not need to pick a new school before the portal closes.

Joining the program

N/A

Leaving the program

CB Amare Snowden (3 years of eligibility)

2024 stats: 1 tackle

As a recruit: 4-star (247Sports Composite)

New school: TBD

Thank You, Coach Fickell, Coach Tressl, and the entire Wisconsin Family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/g6tJJwTYNW — Amare Snowden (@amare_snowden) December 1, 2024

LB Leon Lowery (1 year of eligibility)

2024 stats: 29 tackles, 1 sack

New school:TBD

I’ll be planning to enter the transfer portal with 1 year of eligibility left. Thank you wisconsin for everything. — Leon Lowery Jr (@leonlowery5) December 1, 2024

QB Cole LaCrue (3 years of eligibility)

2024 stats: Did not play

As a recruit: 3-star (247Sports Composite)

New school: TBD

Wisconsin redshirt freshman quarterback Cole LaCrue is expected to enter the transfer portal, @On3sports has learned. The former three-star recruit will enter the portal with four years of eligibility remaining. More: https://t.co/FuTbzIQ0Tf pic.twitter.com/kCWCYfavET — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) November 21, 2024

Heading to the NFL

N/A