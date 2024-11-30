No. 15 Wisconsin stays unbeaten with 74-53 win vs Chicago State | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

No. 15 Wisconsin used a big run to open the second half to pull away from Chicago State for a 74-53 win on Saturday at the Kohl Center.

The Cougars, who dropped to 0-9 on the year, were within five points just after halftime before the Badgers went on a 17-3 run to take control of the game. They would eventually build their lead to 24 as they improved to 8-0, matching their fourth-best start in the last 95 years.

John Tonje scored 14 of his game-high 22 points in the first half, and has now scored 20-plus points for a fourth time this year. He also got to the line 10 times and hit nine of them while adding five rebounds and three assists.

Nolan Winter scored in double figures (12 points) for a third straight game and finished with six rebounds.

Fellow big man Steven Crowl scored nine points, grabbed seven rebounds and had five assists.

The Badgers held the Cougars to just 33.9% shooting and scored 19 points off of Chicago State’s 11 turnovers.

Wisconsin will now get ready to open the Big Ten season on Tuesday against Michigan (6-1)