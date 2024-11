The Camp: Tressel on defensive struggles, Axe or bowl streak (?), Minnesota preview | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin defensive coordinator Mike Tressel discussed the struggles his unit has had at times this year. Zach and Jesse discuss his comments, including on some of his personnel decisions in trying to stop the run. Then they play some Overreaction, er No?, preview the Minnesota game and make their Week 14 picks.