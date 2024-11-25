Badgers: John Tonje named B1G Player of the Week again | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has the Big Ten Player of the Week on its roster for a second-straight week.

The conference announced sixth-year senior John Tonje as its recipient of the weekly award on Monday, giving it to him in back-to-back weeks.

JT is going back-to-back 👑👑 Big Ten Player of the Week … x2 Second-straight honor for @johntonje1 pic.twitter.com/wH5o9hsmVe — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 25, 2024

Tonje led the Badgers to three wins during the week, including two out in West Virginia to help Wisconsin win The Greenbriar Tip-Off. He saved his best for the final game, scoring 25 of his 33 points in the second half to push the Badgers past Pittsburgh in the title game. It earned him MVP honors for the tournament. The effort in the last week followed a 41-point effort against Arizona earlier in the season, making him the first player to score 33 or more against two major conference opponents in November in the last 15 years.

The Colorado State and Missouri transfer is now averaging 23 points per game, which is ranked ninth in the country, while ranking first in free throw percentage (95.2%) among players with at least 30 attempts.

Tonje and the 15th-ranked Badgers are off until Saturday when winless Chicago State comes to the Kohl Center.