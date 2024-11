The Camp: What went right and wrong at Nebraska, listener questions | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin lost to Nebraska for the first time in 12 years. Zach and Jesse discuss what went right and wrong in Lincoln, including a good day for Braedyn Locke, struggles on defense and some questionable coaching decisions. They also get into some listener questions that focus on the future of the program and whether Mike Tressel will be back as DC.