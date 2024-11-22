Wisconsin stays unbeaten with 86-70 win over UCF | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

No. 19 Wisconsin built a double-digit lead in the first half and never trailed on its way to an 86-70 win over UCF at the Greenbriar Tip-Off on Friday night.

John Blackwell had 10 of his game-high 17 points before halftime as the Badgers led by as many as 22 over the previously unbeaten Knights. UCF cut the deficit to 13 early in the second half before a 7-0 run from Wisconsin pushed the lead back out and the game was never closer than 15 points again.

Kamari McGee had a career-high at Wisconsin with 14 points, which included a 3-for-4 night from beyond the arc. McGeee added four rebounds and three assists.

Wisconsin got 15 points, six rebounds and four assists from John Tonje, while Nolan Winter posted his first career double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Badgers win came despite taking 21 fewer free throws than UCF, though UW overcame that by going 10-for-31 from 3, while the Knights were just 2-for-17.

Wisconsin improved to 6-0 for the first time in a decade and have now scored at least 79 points in its first six games of a season for the first time in program history.

The Badgers will face unbeaten Pitt on Sunday in the championship game of the tournament in West Virginia.