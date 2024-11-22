49ers won’t have QB Brock Purdy, DE Nick Bosa vs Packers | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Injuries will play a major part of Sunday’s matchup in Green Bay between the Packers and the San Francisco 49ers.

Forty-niners coach Kyle Shanahan announced Friday that quarterback Brock Purdy would not play due to a shoulder injury. Backup Brandon Allen will start in his place, his first start since 2021 when he was with Cincinnati. Allen has thrown just three passes over the last three seasons.

In addition to Purdy, San Francisco will be without star pass rusher Nick Bosa. He’s got hip and oblique injuries. All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams did not practice all week with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable.

Four other 49ers — linebacker Tatum Bethune, wide receiver Jacob Cowing, defensive tackle Keith Givens and cornerback Chavarious Ward — are also listed as out, while center Jon Feliciano is questionable.

On the Packers side of things, cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee) and linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring) will miss the game, while defensive lineman Colby Wooden is questionable.

Green Bay enters 7-3, while San Francisco is 5-5. Kick is set for 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.