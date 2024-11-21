The Camp: Nebraska preview, Rhule or Fickell (?), new 2025 commit, Cole LaCrue gone, Week 13 picks | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin is headed to Nebraska this Saturday. Zach and Jesse preview the game and what needs to happen for the Badgers to win. Then they jump into Jaylen Williams flipping from Michigan, whether Cole LaCrue is just the first of several QBs heading to the portal, whether you’d rather be in Matt Rhule or Luke Fickell’s situation and they close with their Week 13 picks.